Three Valley school districts — Lewisburg, Midd-West and Mifflinburg — are among 163 districts, charter schools and intermediate units statewide to receive PAsmart Targeted grants to grow computer science and STEM programs.
The grants will go toward teacher training, purchasing equipment and materials to expand on STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) education in elementary, middle, and high schools.
School districts were required to submit applications to be considered for the grants. Each of the 163 schools selected will receive $35,000 as part of a $5.7 million grant initiative.
At Mifflinburg, Superintendent Dan Lichtel said the funds will be used to expand the district's robotics program, along with more coding and drone technology.
"We're pursuing three STEM-based initiatives in our district for students K through 8," Lichtel said. "Some of our teachers will receive some training and materials and prepare some new lessons in robotics, coding and drones. It's pretty exciting."
Lichtel said the funding will not only add to the current curriculum but look ahead.
"We are grateful for this grant opportunity and excited for the potential for students at Mifflinburg," Lichtel said. "It's the current technology, but also looks to the future. Technology is growing all the time."
At Midd-West, director of curriculum and instruction Joe Stroup said his district plans to use the funds to get more laptops for students along with development for teachers.
"We're going to boost our computer science programs for our fifth-, sixth-, and seventh-graders," he said. The district has a One to One program in place where all students are issued district-owned laptops from sixth to 12th grades. "We also want to encourage our students to pursue careers in the computer sciences."
Stroup said a portion of the grant must go toward professional development for district teachers. "We want to use these resources to give skills to our teachers so they can pass them onto the kids."
“PAsmart is strategically investing in science and technology education so students develop the skills they need for high-demand jobs,” said Gov. Wolf. “To be successful, we must also invest in our educators by providing them the training to teach these critical subjects. Through PAsmart, we are developing the most prepared and talented workforce in the country, which will help students excel, grow the middle class, and strengthen the economy for everyone,” he said.
Over the next 10 years, 71 percent of new jobs in Pennsylvania will require employees to use computers and new technologies, Wolf said.
As a result of the 2018-19 Targeted grants, more than 1,100 teachers have received training to teach STEM and computer science.