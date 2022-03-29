Three Republicans have secured enough signatures to get on the May ballot to replace Kurt Masser in the State House.
Monday was the deadline for candidates to submit petitions to qualify for the ballot. According to the state Department of State, Penelope Murphy, of Coal Township, Joanne Stehr, of Hegins, and Ronald Tanney, of Mount Carmel, all collected the required signatures and will appear on the May primary ballot. The winner will be uncontested in the fall.
Masser announced earlier this month he will not seek reelection.
Candidates for state representative need at least 300 signatures to get on the ballot. No Democrats will be on the ballot in the three Valley districts, according to state election officials.
In the Valley's other two state House districts — the 85th and the 108th — there are no challengers in the primary or general election for Republican incumbents David Rowe and Lynda Schlegel Culver.
Both of their districts will look different under the new maps. Rowe loses almost all of Union County while adding all of Snyder and portions of Juniata and Mifflin. Culver shifts into northern Northumberland County and adds all of Montour, which was in Masser's 107th District in the past.
Rowe will be seeking a third term. He was initially elected in a special election in 2019 to replace Fred Keller when Keller was elected to Congress. Rowe won reelection in 2020 over current East Buffalo Township supervisor, winning by more than 35 points.
Culver was first elected in 2020 and is seeking a seventh term. She has been unopposed in each of the last two general elections in 2018 and 2020. In her last contested election, she won by more than 50 points in 2016. The only other time she was challenged was in her first race in 2010.
In the races for seats in the U.S. Congress, there will be a contested race in November in the 9th District, where incumbent Dan Meuser will face Democrat Amanda Waldman. In the 15th District, which covers the western portion of the Valley, incumbent Glenn Thompson faces a primary challenge from George Rathmell. Thompson's district now stretches into Union and Snyder counties, currently represented by Fred Keller as the 12th District. The new congressional maps pushed parts of Keller's district into Thompson's and Meuser's district, and the Republican from Kreamer opted not to run against a fellow Republican.
The last day to register to vote for the May 17 primary is May 2.