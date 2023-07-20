Sunbury, PA (17801)

Today

Scattered thunderstorms early, then mainly cloudy overnight with thunderstorms likely. Potential for severe thunderstorms. Low 66F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms early, then mainly cloudy overnight with thunderstorms likely. Potential for severe thunderstorms. Low 66F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%.