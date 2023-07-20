SUNBURY — Three alleged victims testified Thursday in Northumberland County Court that they suffer from anxiety, depression and fear after claiming they were forced to touch a Sunbury man in what they viewed as an inappropriate manner.
During the first day of the trial of Garth Bingaman, 66, three women — who claimed the incidents occurred from 2007 through 2018 — testified they spent time at Bingaman's home as children, and on several occasions, Bingaman would use their feet and hands to rub his genital area, including while in a swimming pool.
The first alleged victim, who is now 27, said Bingaman came down in the middle of the night during a sleepover at the home, sat next to her and used the woman's feet to touch him.
The woman testified Bingaman also grabbed her buttocks.
"He would hush me and tell me it is OK," the woman testified.
Northumberland County Assistant District Attorney Robyn Zenzinger, who is prosecuting the case before Judge Michael Toomey, asked the woman why she waited nearly 10 years to report the incidents.
"I was scared no one would believe me," the woman testified. "I acted like everything was OK."
The woman said she suffers from depression and is anxious since the alleged incidents took place.
Defense Attorney Michael Rudinski cross-examined the woman and said the stories have changed since she first reported the incidents to Sunbury police in 2021.
Rudinski asked why the woman never told police about a swimming pool incident, and only mentioned it during a preliminary hearing after the arrest.
"I was scared to tell people," the woman said. "I became afraid of him."
The second woman, who is now 19, said on the stand that she would visit the home as a child on weekends to spend time with family members who were there.
Rudinski asked the woman if anyone in the house heard the incidents, to which the woman said, "no."
The woman said she is "traumatized" and was also scared to tell anyone.
The third woman, who did not give her age, said Bingaman also touched himself with her feet during several incidents inside the home in Sunbury.
Arresting officer Dara Golden-Kieski testified she received the complaint from the women in June 2021 and took statements before calling the Child Advocacy Center to conduct interviews with two of the alleged victims, who were juveniles at the time.
Rudinski asked the officer about the investigation and if she interviewed several other people who were inside the home.
Golden-Kieski said she did not.
Golden-Kieski said officers gathered enough information to make an arrest.
Zenzinger rested the commonwealth's case. Rudinski called Bingaman's wife as his first witness to the stand.
Lori Bingaman testified she is a light sleeper and would have heard her husband had he gone downstairs, where the women testified they were sleeping.
Lori Bingaman said her house is 100 years old and there are sounds of creaking when people move around.
The case resumes Friday morning at 9:15 a.m.
Garth Bingaman, who is charged with three counts of felony corruption of minors and three misdemeanor counts of indecent assault, remains free on $150,000 bail.