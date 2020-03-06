SUNBURY — American Rescue Workers Donation Center and Thrift Store will be up and running Saturday, a store opening that makes city and store officials happy.
American Rescue Workers announced in January that Sunbury would be the location of its 10th thrift store, according to Kendra Parke, Marketing and Community Engagement coordinator.
"This is wonderful," Sunbury Mayor Kurt Karlovich said. "It's great to see another new business open up its doors in our city. This is another positive addition to the city and I hope they stay here for a very long time."
The store is located in the old Save A Lot in the Sunbury Plaza on North 4th Street. The retail side of the store covers 15,000 square feet. It will be the biggest thrift store that American Rescue Workers has ever operated, Parke said.
The store has two dressing rooms and will sell everything from clothes to household goods, including furniture.
Additionally, the Sunbury location — which will have 11 employees — will have a 10,000-square foot donation center, only the second one American Rescue Workers has. The other is located in Williamsport.
Donations will be accepted during store hours, Parke said. Most things will be accepted, she said — there is a list available online and at the store — but televisions are not accepted.
"It's nice to see a business of their size come to Sunbury," Councilman Chris Reis said. "We hope they are very successful and they can continue to help grow the plaza, which is a center for economic activity within the city."
Parke said store officials wanted to open the tenth store and Sunbury was one of the locations under consideration.
"When we went to Sunbury, we knew there was a great need, but we weren't sure with Community Aid so close," Parke said. "But a lot of people told us it wasn't accessible, so we felt that it was such a good fit in Sunbury.
American Rescue Workers is a faith-based nonprofit organization that has been operating out of Williamsport and serving Central Pennsylvania since 1934. American Rescue Workers operates three homeless shelters for more than 1,000 men, women and children each year who are experiencing a homeless crisis.
At their Social Services Center they distribute an emergency supply of groceries to more than 750 families each month, as well as distribute $150,000 in rental and utility assistance to those on the verge of a homeless crisis, Parke said.
American Rescue Workers are primarily funded through the resale and recycling of donated items in their 10 thrift store locations.
The store is set to open Saturday at 8:45 a.m. with a ribbon-cutting ceremony and the store will open its doors at 9 a.m. Regular store hours will be 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday. The store is closed on Sunday.
For more information about American Rescue Workers visit online at www.arwwilliamsport.org or call 570-323-8401.