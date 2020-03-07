PROPERTY IN THE RIGHT-OF-WAY? WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

HOW IS HIGHWAY LOCATION DETERMINED?

PennDOT undertakes studies on several possible routes to find the route that will result in the least possible inconvenience or impact to public and private landowners and to comply with environmental regulations.

WHAT IS HIGHWAY RIGHT-OF-WAY?

Right-of-Way is the term used to describe “right of passage” over another’s land. If PennDOT acquires a land title, it becomes the owner who has “right of passage” to the public. PennDOT also often acquires lesser easements that allow property owners to maintain ownership, but restricts usage of the area. PennDOT also often acquires a right to use land temporarily to complete its project. After project completion those parcels of land revert back to full control of the owner.

WHAT IS EMINENT DOMAIN?

Eminent Domain is the term used to describe the commonwealth’s constitutional right to acquire privately owned land for public purposes. PennDOT executes this right only when it will benefit the public as a whole.

WHAT ARE MY RIGHTS?

According to the Fifth Amendment to the U.S. Constitution, no person shall be deprived of life, liberty or property without due process of law, nor shall private property be taken for public use without just compensation. Pennsylvania’s eminent domain Legislation is considered the most liberal of its kind in the U.S. Property owner’s rights are given primary consideration.

WHO CONTACTS PROPERTY OWNERS?

Property owners will be contacted several times throughout the process, beginning with a letter. Various right-of-way representatives will also personally visit, with appointments made at the property owners’ convenience.

WHO DETERMINES THE AMOUNT OF JUST COMPENSATION?

Just compensation may be determined by PennDOT right-of-way staff, district office appraisers and/or by independent right-of-way consultants or real estate appraisers certified by the Pennsylvania State Board of Certified Appraisers which are hired by PennDOT.

Just compensation can be determined either through an appraisal process or through a process known as a waiver valuation as not all impacts to land may require an appraisal to estimate damages.

WHAT WILL I BE PAID?

Local real estate trends and the value of comparable properties will be taken into consideration when determining the value of properties.

Any liens, mortgages, judgments, taxes or other obligations must be satisfied either prior to or at the time of settlement.

MUST I ACCEPT?

The vast majority of property acquisitions are settled on an amicable basis. PennDOT cannot, by law or by its policy, offer less than the written offer of just compensation.

If the sides cannot reach a deal, PennDOT can file a declaration of taking in court to proceed with the project. At completion of the court proceedings, property owners will be offered the full amount of the determined value for the property as Estimated Just Compensation.

WHEN WILL I BE PAID?

Payments will be processed as quickly as possible and, once agreement is reached, payment can be expected within two to three weeks.

More resources are available at penndot.gov.

Source: PennDOT