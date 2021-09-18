The landscape in the Selinsgrove area will change drastically over the next six years as construction of the southern section of the Central Susquehanna Valley Thruway (CSVT) begins.
The bypass project will include a four-lanehighway, 10 new bridges, two roundabouts at Airport, Mill and App roads, a jug handle near the green bridge in Selinsgrove and plenty of earth-moving.
“It’s still in the final design phase,” said Matt Beck, assistant plans manager at the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation.
The state has spent about $21.7 million buying about 80 percent of the property from more than 200 landowners needed to build the southern and northern sections of the CSVT roadway and continues to negotiate settlements with the remaining property owners before finalizing the plans, he said.
Once all of the right-of-way acquisitions are completed, Beck said, the work will be put out to bid later this year or early next year and be completed in 2027.
“They’ll be working around the clock which will save them a whole year of construction,” said Monroe Township engineer Art Thomas.
Beck anticipates that tree clearing will begin in spring 2022 allowing construction of access roads and construction of concrete culverts at areas where the new highway will cross several streams.
The first of three contracts will involve moving earth. In all, five million cubic yards of dirt — enough to fill Penn State’s Beaver Stadium six times — has to be moved to clear the way for the road.
Since much of the work will be done at night and in close proximity to residential areas, Beck said, the contractors will use white noise directional backup alarm rather than the piercing alarm.
“It’s relatively new technology,” he said of the white noise alarm that will reduce the piercing alarm sound. “They are still loud, but it’s a lot less disruptive.”
The work will take about two years to complete and then the construction of the new bridges will begin. The final contract will be paving the new highway and the interchange at Routes 11-15 and 522.
The highest bridge in the southern section will be over Stetler Avenue in Monroe Township at 650 feet long and 100 feet above the stream below. The nine other new bridges will vary from 25 feet above the ground to about 65 feet.
There will be several road closures and detours during the construction. Sunbury Road to Park Road will be closed for about one year.
The completed bypass will “put Snyder County on the map,” said Bob Garrett, president and CEO of the Greater Susquehanna Valley Chamber of Commerce, predicting that it will motivate more business and industry to locate in the area.
The county is currently one of only three populous counties in the state — along with Adams and Indiana counties — that is not served by an interstate, he said.
“That’s about to change with the thruway,” Garrett said, adding that he’s been working with officials in Shamokin Dam, Selinsgrove and Middleburg boroughs and Penn Township to develop comprehensive plans in order to benefit from the new highway.
The planned thruway has already attracted business, including BrightFarms, which began growing salad greens two years ago at its 263,000-square-foot hydroponic greenhouse off Route 522 in Penn Township. The proximity to CSVT was crucial to the business which needs to get its product into stores quickly, he siad.
Developer Robert Grayston purchased property off Airport Road at the site of the Routes 11-15 and 522 interchange with an eye on the new highway and has received calls of interest from business owners interested in the site.
Garrett anticipates that the Strip will become a new main street once the bypass is open and diverting heavy traffic and big rigs off Routes 11-15.
“People who now avoid the Strip will be able to use it,” he said.
Garrett also expects the resurgence of retail and hospitality services combined with new business will also bring more people to the area.
“We should see population growth,” he said. “It won’t be an explosion, but 2 percent growth is a solid planning guide.”