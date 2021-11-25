Throughout the history of the Central Susquehanna Valley Transportation Project, significant visible changes to the landscape or structures have been regularly evident as the 13-mile limited access highway came into focus.
As construction nears the midway point of the $865 million project, that hasn't really been the case recently. PennDOT officials and contractors have spent most of this year putting the final touches on the Northern Section with plans toward a 2022 opening while preliminary work and planning continue on the southern section.
When completed, the thruway will connect Route 147 in Northumberland County to Routes 11/15 in Snyder County, just outside of Selinsgrove.
Kim Smith, a press officer for PennDOT's District 3 said this week the northern section is more than 90 percent complete.
"It is anticipated to be opened to traffic in Fall 2022," Smith said.
That means some of the truck traffic that has often snarled streets in Northumberland and Lewisburg may be able to bypass local streets, cutting over the Susquehanna River from Route 147, over the new near mile-long bridge to exchanges in Winfield connecting to Route 15, both north and southbound.
Most of the recent work along the northern section has focused on paving on the highway leading up to the bridge, the centerpiece of the CSVT project.
The CSVT River Bridge was completed in late 2020. The $156 million bridge stretches 180 feet above the Susquehanna River and measures more than three-quarters of a mile at 4,500 feet in length.
As work nears completion on the northern end, construction this year included "the installation of traffic signals for the new intersection of Ridge Road and existing Route 147 in Point Township, Northumberland County, and the construction of stormwater management features in areas where earth disturbance has been fully stabilized," Smith said.
Final design work is ongoing on the southern section, Smith said. That portion will weave its way through Snyder and Union counties, eventually connecting Winfield to Selinsgrove. PennDOT officials expect the southern section to be completed in 2027.
Smith said PennDOT received waterway and wetland permits for the project from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and the PA Department of Environmental Protection (PA DEP), as well as a National Pollutant Discharge Elimination System permit from PA DEP in August.
Currently, PennDOT has completed roughly 95% of the required right-of-way acquisitions, and utility companies are working to relocate existing facilities impacted by the project, including PPL’s electric transmission lines that must be raised or shifted to accommodate the new CSVT highway.
"The project team is finalizing plans and bidding documents for the first of three planned construction contracts, which will primarily involve the roughly 5 million cubic yards of earthwork required for the project. Those bidding documents are anticipated to be advertised in early 2022, and work under that contract is anticipated to start in Spring 2022," Smith said.
The southern section of the project will include a four-lane highway, 10 new bridges, two roundabouts at Airport, Mill and App roads, a jug handle near the green bridge in Selinsgrove and the earth-moving.
The state has spent more than $21 million buying property from more than 200 landowners needed to build the southern and northern sections.
“Overall, we made good progress this year and we remain on track for work under that first construction contract in that southern section to start next year,” Matt Beck, a PennDOT assistant plans engineer, said previously.