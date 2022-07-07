TURBOTVILLE — The Thunder on the Hill Alumni Drum & Bugle Corps Show will return to the Valley on Aug. 20 at 6 p.m. at the Warrior Run Middle School Auditorium in Turbotville.
Tickets are $20 in advance or $25 at the door. The tickets are also being sold at Breaking Bread Restaurant in Milton and online at www.eventbrite.com/e/thunder-on-the-hill-alumni-drum-bugle-corps-show-tickets-213372090667.
The show will be held indoors and there will be concessions available. For more information, search “Thunder On The Hill Alumni Drum and Bugle Corps Show” on Facebook.
— KYRA SMITH-CULLEN