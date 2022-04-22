DANVILLE — Tickets are still available for tonight’s Quiz and Cuisine event hosted by the Middle Susquehanna Riverkeeper Association.
To mark Earth Day, the Middle Susquehanna Riverkeeper Association is hosting the event from 6-8 p.m. at the Montour Preserve Educational Center at 700 Preserve Road, Danville.
The event combines trivia with a meal sponsored by Kathy’s Cuisine and Wild For Salmon.
The menu consists of Wild for Salmon feta dill or garlic salmon burgers, coconut carrot ginger soup, Mediterranean orzo salad, roasted broccoli, chocolate chia seed pudding with raspberries and rocky river cookies.
Local businesses have donated a variety of prizes, including a prize pack from the Rusty Rail in Mifflinburg, with a product sampler and collectible metal sign; two pairs of free passes for the upcoming season aboard the Hiawatha Paddleboat, Williamsport; gift certificate for Otto’s Bookstore, Williamsport; two tickets to any show during the fall season at the Weis Center for Performing Arts at Bucknell University; a Black & Decker Drill/Driver and Complete 49-piece project set with 20-volt lithium ion rechargeable battery from Cole’s Hardware; a movie package from Campus Theatre in Lewisburg including two movie tickets along with vouchers for popcorn, sodas and candy; a six-month subscription to The Daily Item newspaper, including print (for those who live in distribution area) and digital; a six-month digital subscription to The Standard-Journal; a $25 gift card to Weis Markets; and more.
Tickets cost $25 each or $45 for couples. To register for tonight’s event, visit middlesusquehannariverkeeper.org.