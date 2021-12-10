HERSHEY — There hasn't been a coach that's been to more state football championship games than Southern Columbia coach Jim Roth.
So when he called his team's 20th appearance in a PIAA title game, "the most unique of all them," one has to take him at his word.
Friday's Class 2A title game at HersheyPark Stadium featured a little bit of everything, but most importantly for the Tigers, it ended with a fifth straight championship and the school's 12th overall.
Braden Wisloski scored four touchdowns — three rushing and one receiving — Gavin Garcia added three touchdowns, and the Tigers' defense used nine sacks to offset 381 passing yards by Serra Catholic as Southern Columbia picked up a 62-25 victory over the Eagles in front of Penn State coach James Franklin, who walked the Southern Columbia sideline in the first half.
"It was a weird game all-around. It was a different football," Roth said. "I don't think we played in another football game in 20 of these, that lasted three hours, and I don't think I've ever been in a game where we've had five touchdowns called back because of penalties."
Derek Berlitz set the school's single-season sack record in the victory with his two sacks. He finished his senior year with 14, breaking Doug Woodruff's record 13 set in 2003. Gavin Garcia finished with 155 yards on the ground, moving him past Henry Hynoski for second on the school's career list. Garcia finishes his career with 7,308 yards.
Besides the 87 combined points, the teams had 19 combined penalties, Rocco's yardage total of 379 yards is third-most in championship game history.
The Tigers raced out to a 28-7 halftime lead but ran into a lull in the third quarter. Southern Columbia had negative yards in the third quarter until Wes Barnes ripped off a 28-yard run on the final play.
Serra Catholic had drawn to within 28-19 on an 80-yard Max Rocco to Zach Weber TD pass with nine seconds left in the third quarter.
"We were super frustrated about everything. We didn't like the flags, things were going our way (in the third)," Wisloski said. "We just had to get our composure back."
The Tigers regained their composure, scoring three touchdowns in a six-minute span to start the final quarter, two short Wisloski's TD runs, and a 21-yard scamper by Gavin Garcia on second-and-goal, after back-to-back touchdowns by the Tigers' were called back because of holding penalties.
That seemed to awaken Southern Columbia, which scored 27 unanswered points to push the game into the mercy rule late in the fourth quarter.