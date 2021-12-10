HERSHEY — Braeden Wisloski scored four touchdowns and Gavin Garcia added three more as Southern Columbia pulled away from Serra Catholic for a 62-25 victory in the PIAA 2A state title game in Hershey on Friday.
The win gave Southern (15-1) its fifth consecutive state championship, equalling the program's own record set from 2002 and 2006. The Tigers have won six of the last seven crowns in 2A.
Wisloski scored a pair of first-half touchdowns — one rushing and one receiving — and Garcia ran for two more to give Southern a 28-7 lead the break.
Serra Catholic (14-2) scored two third-quarter touchdowns to get to 28-19 late in the third quarter before Southern scored five times in the fourth quarter to pull away.
Garcia finished with 175 yards and three scores, while Wes Barnes added 111 yards. Wisloski finished with 65 yards and three TDs rushing and a 63-yard scoring catch.