Southern Columbia scored on three consecutive drives in the second half in Friday's PIAA Class 2A final, toppling Westinghouse — the state's last unbeaten team — 37-22 to claim a record sixth consecutive state championship at Cumberland Valley High School.
The Tigers, who uncharacteristically lost three regular season games, ended the season with eight straight wins to finish 13-3. Westinghouse, the first Pittsburgh City League team to reach the final since 1989, ends the year 14-1.
At one point in October, Southern was 5-3. Friday afternoon its season ended the way it has the past six Decembers: With dozens of gold medals draped around necks and a trophy to put next to the 12 others already in the program’s trophy case.
“Everybody had you written off and they are watching you on TV,” Southern coach Jim Roth told his team in the huddle following the win.
"Everyone counted us out after the regular season," said senior two-way standout Wes Barnes. "A lot of people picked Westinghouse to win, so we were really motivated."
The Tigers have won six consecutive state titles and seven of eight. After losing in the state final in 2016, Southern has won in 2017, 2018, 2019, 2020, 2021 and now 2022, becoming the first program in state history to win six in a row. The Tigers also won five in a row from 2002 to 2006. The average margin of victory in those latest six state titles is 52-13.5.
"We lost to a lot of teams in the state finals that probably weren't as good as (Westinghouse)," Roth said. "We had six losses in a row in these title games, which a lot of people have forgotten about, but I haven't. Those were some tough losses, 14-12, 6-0, all by one score. I thought the only way to erase those six state final losses was to win a bunch of them. Did I think we would win 13? No."
Southern scored 30 points in the second half after leading 7-6 at the break.
The Tigers were up late in the third quarter when senior Braeden Wisloski sliced through a hole for a 38-yard TD run to make it 15-6. The Bulldogs responded with a score to make it a one-point game again.
Less than two minutes into the second quarter Wisloski hauled in an over-the-shoulder pass from Blake Wise and took it 61 yards for another score. Moments later, Louden Murphy capped the run with a 36-yard TD run with 8:47 left to make it 29-14.
After Westinghouse crept within a touchdown at 29-22, Carter Madden capped the Tigers’ 13th state title with a 9-yard TD run.
Wisloski, a Maryland commit who will enroll in January, ran for 158 yards while Barnes added 111. The Tigers rolled up 401 yards in their 21st all-time state finals appearance.