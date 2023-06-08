During the week of June 19, farmers in Snyder County will see a vehicle with a flashing light traveling about and stopping periodically along the road looking at crop fields.
These folks are conducting a survey on tillage and residue management practices on local farms to help the state count the many farms using practices to improve water quality.
Since 2012, Capital Resource Conservation and Development (RC&D) Area Council, with support from the PA Department of Environmental Protection (DEP), coordinates a survey of tillage/crop residue and cover crop practices on agricultural acreage in selected Pennsylvania counties within the Chesapeake Bay watershed. The survey team will consist of three people: two from the Capital RC&D Area Council, and one from the Snyder County Conservation District (SCCD).
The team travels a predetermined route and stops at regular intervals to capture information about land use and agricultural activity at each stop. At sites with crop fields, the team collects data about the crop type, cover crop remnants, indications of tillage or soil disturbance, and how much plant material (residue) is remaining from the previous crop. Teams return to the same points in each county, first, in the fall, to survey cover crop use and then in the spring for the tillage survey. Data collected helps show the extent to which farmers are using conservation practices that impact the quality of our waterways.
Additional inquiries and questions about the survey may be forwarded to Ann Basehore, Capital RC&D executive director, at 717-241-4361, 401 E. Louther St., Suite 307, Carlisle, PA, or Barry Spangler, Snyder County Conservation District Agricultural Conservation Technician, at 570-837-3000, ext. 5, 10541 Route 522, Middleburg.