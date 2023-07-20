BANGOR, Maine — Landon Tillson hit a walk-off three-run triple in the bottom of the seventh inning to lead Warrior Run's Senior Baseball team to a wild 20-19 win over Mid Sussex, Delaware at the East Regional on Thursday afternoon.
The Pennsylvania state champions trailed 11-0 after three innings before rallying for their ninth win in nine games this summer.
Down 19-17, Tillson lined a 1-0 pitch into right field to cap the comeback. Warrior Run trailed 11-0, 11-8, 16-8 and was still down by two heading into its final at-bat at Mansfield Stadium.
Warrior Run will meet the New Jersey state champions out of Cherry Hill tomorrow in the winners' bracket final. That game is scheduled for 4 p.m. The local stars need to win two more games to advance to the Senior World Series in South Carolina next week.