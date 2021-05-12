MILTON — TIME — The Improved Milton Experience will hold its Milton in Motion “Walk — Jog — Run” Outdoor Wellness Program through Oct. 31. People are welcomed to register online at visitmiltonpa.org/miltoninmotion
The purpose of this event to encourage individual fitness and health while social distancing outdoors. It promotes exposure to Milton’s downtown businesses. People may register for free at any time. They may walk, jog, or run. There are two walking locations, each approximately half mile “laps.”
The walking locations are Milton State Park — Middle Trail Lap and Downtown Milton Lap bordered by Broadway, Arch Street, Race Street and South Front Street. Walkers can record the number of laps they complete at any time for computation. Each Monday the information received will be reviewed and tabulated.
At the end of the program on Oct. 31, winners of “most laps completed” will be announced as follows: Each category has first, second and third, $100, $50, $25 prizes. Three age groups of awards and prizes: Youth thru 18 years old, adults 19 thru 64, seniors 65 and older.
There will be weekly random drawings for gift certificates to local merchants.
The event is sponsored by Evangelical Community Hospital, Geisinger, Conagra Brands Foundation, Standard-Journal Newspaper, and Greater Susquehanna Valley United Way.
