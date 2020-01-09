DANVILLE — After last year's second-place finish in the Pennsylvania Farm Show's Sheep to Shawl competition, which interrupted a run of seven-straight first place finishes, the Montour County-based Time Warp team took first place in Wednesday afternoon's competition.
This is the team's 12th overall first place finish. Time Warp has competed in the Farm Show for 19 years.
In the auction immediately following the competition, the shawl sold for $1,450, said team weaver Elizabeth "Libby" Beiler, of Limestone Township.
"The stands were full," Beiler said Wednesday night. "Sheep to Shawl is one of the highlight competitions at the Farm Show. We had a lot of fun."
Eight teams competed, Beiler said. "We thought there might be more, and that there might be a new team. But the eight teams were the same ones as last year."
The farm show is the nation’s largest indoor agricultural event with 12,000 competitive exhibits, more than 5,200 of which are animal competitions and 300 commercial exhibitors.
Time Warp and the other teams started the competition at 3 p.m. and had 2 1/2 hours to shear a sheep and then card, spin and weave the wool into a shawl.
"We had it all planned out and we were ready to go," Beiler said. The team chose hygge as its theme for the shawl this year. Hygge is a Scandanavian word for a mood of coziness.”
The shawl, had three different treadling sequences, in shades of purple, gray and lavender.
Team spinner Katherine Dashner, of Woolrich, tweaked the shawl’s pattern.
A new lamb provided the wool this year. The lamb, named Teigan, is a Border Leicester-Texel cross who is lease-trained and jet black.
Carl Geissinger, of Reedsville, sheared the lamb.
Dashner, her daughter Emily Kephart, of Baltimore, and Ivy Allgeier, of Westminster, Md., did the spinning.
Jeff Johnstonbaugh, of Northumberland, was the carder, who lined up the fibers that come off the fleece and arranges them all in one direction so the spinners can spin them.
Johnstonbaugh said this is his 11th year with the team.
“We do a lot of it because we enjoy the whole process," he said. "It’s something a lot of people don’t see or would never see happen."