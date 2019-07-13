Since the abrupt closure of Wood-Mode, the Valley and leaders in various industries have rallied around the 938 workers left jobless.
Here’s a timeline of events:
May 13: Six state police troopers, three Snyder County sheriff deputies and Middleburg police are stationed at the plant as employees, many employed there for decades, walk to their cars, carrying boxes of personal items.
May 14: Midd-West School Board eliminates a planned tax hike in its 2019-20 budget, citing the Wood-Mode closure.
— State and federal departments of labor and industry set up resources to help Wood-Mode workers.
— The first of what would be three lawsuits is filed alleging Wood-Mode owners violated the Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification (WARN) Act by failing to give its 938 employees at least 60 days notice of a plant closure.
May 16: More than 500 ex-Wood-Mode employees packed the Shikellamy High School gymnasium for free legal advice from Sunbury attorney Joel Wiest, of Wiest Wiest-Benner & Rice, of Sunbury. Investment advisor John Machak, of The Wealth Factory, in Lewisburg, representatives of North Penn Legal Services, of Sunbury, staff from the office of state Rep. Lynda Culver, R-108, of Sunbury, and Brian Falso, of Vandine Insurance, of Shamokin, were also in attendance.
May 17: Wood-Mode employees pick up their final checks at the Kreamer plant on the same day they receive a text message saying their benefits have been canceled.
MAY 19: Agencies ranging from health care facilities to financial planners to local food pantries offer assistance to the workers.
MAY 20: Lewisburg Accountaint Maurice Brubaker asks ex-employees to help purchase Wood-Mode’s assets.
MAY 21: The Daily Item, Sunbury Broadcasting Corp. and Greater Susquehanna Valley Chamber of Commerce announce the #WoodMode Working Families Fund. The fund has raised more than $50,000, read more about it at right.
MAY 24: Snyder County District Attorney Michael Piecuch says complaints regarding the abrupt closure of Wood-Mode had been referred to the state Attorney General’s office.
MAY 29: Several former Wood-Mode employees meet with Gov. Tom Wolf, State Sen. John Gordner and State Rep. Lynda Schlegel Culver to discuss a course of action following the custom cabinet makers closure. Wiest set up the meeting.
JUNE 4: One hundred and thirty-five companies set up at a job fair for ex-Wood-Mode workers at Selinsgrove Elementary School.
— U.S. Sen. Bob Casey sends a letter to Wood-Mode CEO Robert Gronlund, asking him to explain why the plant closed and to support the “dedicated employees who provided the fine craftsmanship of your products.”
JUNE 26: Wood-Mode President Brooks Gronlund resigns as Evangelical Community Hospital board vice president and his father, Wood-Mode CEO Robert Gronlund, steps down as Susquehanna University board trustee.
JUNE 27: The Snyder County Coalition for Kids creates the Snyder County Wood-Mode Families Assistance Fund to provide financial assistance to Snyder Counties families affected by the closure.
JUNE 28: Middleburg businessman Bill French, owner of Professional Building Systems of PA, announces he has secured an “agreement in principle” to purchase the Kreamer custom cabinet manufacturer.
JULY 1: Bob Gessner, former Wood-Mode director of manufacturing, and Rod Hunter, who was in charge of order processing, team up with French.
JULY 7: PA CareerLink adds four new staff members to help assist former Wood-Mode employees.