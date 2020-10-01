The deadline to register to vote in the Nov. 3 election is Oct. 19. Pennsylvanians can register to vote or check their registration status at votesPA.com.
Anyone who plans to vote by mail must apply for a mail ballot. Voters can apply online or print a paper application at votesPA.com and return it to their county board of elections. The deadline to apply for a mail ballot is 5 p.m. Oct. 27, but voters are urged to apply now, so they have plenty of time to return their ballot before the election. Voters who applied for a mail-in ballot for the primary and asked to be added to the permanent annual mail ballot list do not need to reapply for a mail ballot for the general election. Voters can track the status of their mail ballot at votesPA.com.
Once the voter’s application for a mail ballot is verified, their county election office will mail them a ballot after they have been finalized and printed.
As soon as the voter receives the ballot, the voter should:
The voter should then return their voted ballot to their county board of elections, the sooner the better.
Voters who provide an email address on their mail ballot application can check the status of their mail ballot at votesPA.com.
If a voter submits a voted mail ballot, they cannot vote at the polls on election day.
If a voter applies for a mail ballot, but does not return it, they may vote by provisional ballot at the polls on election day. Their county board of elections will then verify that they didn’t vote by mail before counting their provisional ballot.
Voters who apply for and receive a mail ballot and then decide they want to vote at the polls must bring their entire unvoted mail ballot packet with them to be voided, including both envelopes.