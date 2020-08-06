SUNBURY — The Northumberland County Conservation District (NCCD) is hosting a tire collection event for Northumberland County residents. The event will be held Saturday, Sept. 19, in the parking area of the Northumberland County Ag Service Center, 441 Plum Creek Road, Sunbury from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Tires that collect rainwater are breeding habitats for mosquitoes capable of transmitting West Nile virus. For the sake of public health, these tires should be properly disposed of.
Important details about this event:
• There is a disposal fee of $1 per tire.
• Only passenger tires free of debris will be accepted (a passenger tire is no taller than 48-inches and no wider than 14-inches).
• This will be a drive-thru event. Attendees are asked to not leave their vehicles. Check-in, payment processing, and unloading of tires will be handled by NCCD staff.
• For your safety and the safety of NCCD staff, all attendees must wear a mask from the time they enter the parking area until they leave the parking area.
• Pre-registration is required and will be accepted on a first-come, first-serve basis.
• Proof of Northumberland County residency is required (a driver’s license or utility bill are examples of acceptable proofs of residency).
• Pre-registration can be done by emailing Brandon Ball, Mosquito-borne Disease Control Coordinator, at bball@nccdpa.org.
This event is made possible by funding from the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection’s Mosquito-borne Disease Control Grant program.
For more information on the Northumberland County Conservation District and the Mosquito-borne Disease Control program, visit www.nccdpa.org.
