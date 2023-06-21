LEWISBURG — The head of the Titanic submarine search has ties to Lewisburg.
Paul and Pam Mauger, the parents of Rear Admiral John Mauger, from the U.S. Coast Guard, are residents at RiverWoods in Lewisburg. While the Maugers declined to be interviewed for this article, they did provide factual information and background about their son.
Admiral Mauger never lived in Lewisburg, but he called the borough his "adopted home" in an interview with The Daily Item in 2015 when he was promoted from captain to new commander of the Coast Guard Marine Safety Center in Washington. He currently resides in Wellesley, Mass., with his wife Leah and their two children.
Rear Admiral Mauger assumed the duties of Commander, First Coast Guard District in May 2022. He oversees all Coast Guard missions across eight states in the Northeast including over 2,000 miles of coastline from the U.S.-Canadian border to northern New Jersey and 1,300 miles offshore.
Admiral Mauger graduated from Jenkintown High School in Montgomery County in 1987 and graduated from the U.S. Coast Guard Academy in 1991. His parents moved from the Philadelphia area to Lewisburg after he and his sisters graduated college.
Admiral Mauger previously served as the Assistant Commandant for Prevention Policy, responsible for the development of national policy, standards, and programs promoting Marine Safety, Security and Environmental Stewardship, according to his biography on the U.S. Coast Guard's website.
Previous assignments include serving as the Commanding Officer of the Coast Guard Marine Safety Center, where he served as the Coast Guard’s lead technical authority for the implementation of commercial safety, security and environmental protection regulations. He also served as the Chief, Office of Design at Engineering Standards at Coast Guard Headquarters, where he led the development of safety and environmental protection standards for international shipping and offshore oil and gas activity, according to the U.S. Coast Guard.
His operational assignments include overseeing commercial port operations in Charleston, S.C., where he enforced maritime safety and security regulations in one of the nation’s strategic commercial and military ports; conducting commercial vessel inspections and casualty investigations at Activities Europe; and Assistant Engineering Officer of a high endurance cutter in Honolulu, HI. His staff tours include service as Chief of Commercial Vessel Security during the national response to the terrorist attacks of Sept. 11, 2001, and as an engineer at the Marine Safety Center and the Electronics Engineering Center, according to the Coast Guard.