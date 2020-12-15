Today is the deadline for Pennsylvanians to sign up for the state's new state-based health insurance marketplace — Pennie — to have coverage kick in at the beginning of the year.
Open enrollment runs for Pennie from Nov. 1, 2020, to Jan. 15, 2021, but for coverage to begin Jan. 1, Pennsylvanians must enroll by today. During this time period, anyone living legally in Pennsylvania can apply for health insurance through Pennie. Anyone registering by Jan. 15 will have coverage start on Feb. 1.
Customers will find self-service resources at pennie.com, and Pennie’s customer service center at 1-844-844-8040 is ready to help at any point and can connect customers to other unbiased in-person or virtual assistance. There are additional hours at the call-center today due to increased demand.
“Now, in the midst of a global pandemic, it is more important than ever that we help Pennsylvanians get access to health care coverage,” Gov. Tom Wolf said. “With Pennie, more Pennsylvanians will be able to get affordable health insurance, more Pennsylvanians will be able to see a primary care doctor for preventive care, more Pennsylvanians will be able to manage chronic conditions, and crucially, more Pennsylvanians will live healthier, longer lives.”
Pennie.com replaces healthcare.gov as the marketplace for individual health and dental coverage. Pennie also includes a reinsurance program that, over time, will lower premiums for individuals and families that buy comprehensive coverage. A reinsurance program helps to make health insurance affordable for more Pennsylvanians.