STATE COLLEGE — A meteorologist said that today’s temperatures should be considerably warmer than on Saturday and Sunday thereby putting a stamp on the Memorial Day holiday, the unofficial start of summer.
In comparison to Sunday, today is going to be substantially better, said Max Gawryla, of AccuWeather, in State College.
It’s not going to summer-like yet, he said, but temperatures across Central Pennsylvania should be in the low 70s.
Gawryla said the high temperature in the Susquehanna Valley will be 73. “There will be sunny skies and it will just generally be more pleasant.,” he said.
“It will be good weather for being outside for a barbecue.”
Over the weekend cold rain and temperatures in the low 50s kept people away from area parks — except for hearty joggers outside in their hoodies at the Shikellamy State Park, Hufnagle Park, and Milton State Park.
Over the rest of this week temperatures will warm up to the high 70s.
AccuWeather’s long range forecast has hot weather, with highs in the mid to upper 80s moving in by early next week.
Daytime highs in the 80s will continue throughout the month of June with most nightime lows expected to remain in the 60s, according to the long range forecast issued by AccuWeather.