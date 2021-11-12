District champions will be crowned in District 4's 4A and A tonight, while semifinal matchups are set in 3A and 2A. Daily Item football writer Todd Hummel makes his playoff predictions.
DISTRICT 4 CLASS 4A FINAL
Selinsgrove at Jersey Shore
Once the Seals’ offense found its footing, the opportunity to revisit this matchup (a 9-7 Bulldogs victory in Week 2) has been anticipated. That was, by far, the lowest scoring output by the Jersey Shore offense since 2017 when Selinsgrove limited the Bulldogs to seven and six points in two victories that season. It’s been five years since Selinsgrove won at Thompson Street Stadium, a 26-6 victory over the Bulldogs on Sept. 30, 2016. The deck seems to be stacked against the Seals — Jersey Shore hasn’t lost to a District 4 team since 2019 — but that Week 2 score sticks out to me, and the Seals’ defense certainly has the ability to do that again. That first matchup was before Selinsgrove opened up things a bit formation-wise, and sophomore quarterback Mark Pastore has grown in his role by leaps and bounds since the beginning of the season. It’d be foolhardy to pick against the Bulldogs on their home field, but I’ll just say don’t be surprised if there is an upset.
Jersey Shore 17, Selinsgrove 14
DISTRICT 4 CLASS 3A SEMIFINALS
Loyalsock at Danville
This is a rematch of a regular-season game won by the Lancers, 26-21, on Sept. 17. The Ironmen are getting healthy, and last week’s bye was a much-needed respite after a five-week string of hard-hitting, tough games. Loyalsock hasn’t been particularly challenged since losing to Mount Carmel. Loyalsock’s offense hasn’t been held to fewer than 40 points in five weeks, since quarterback Tyler Gee’s return from an injury suffered against Danville. Speaking of, we’ll see if Zach Gordon returns to play QB for the Ironmen this week. He hasn’t played since the loss to the Lancers. Gee topped 200 passing yards in four of the last five games — the only outlier was a season-ending victory over Warrior Run played in a driving rainstorm. Guess what gave the Ironmen the most trouble in the teams’ first game? Gee’s right arm, along with the receiving ability of Rian Glunk, who has gone over 1,000 yards this season. Gordon’s return would help in that respect as well. He’s an all-state-caliber safety.
Danville 31, Loyalsock 28
Montoursville vs. Milton at Central Columbia
This one has been marinating in my brain all week. I think, at first glance, pedigree and history probably make the Warriors the favorite, despite Milton being the higher seed. I would probably still feel that way if Rocco Pulizzi was healthy. That kind of running back just makes playing offense easier, taking the focus off other weapons and opening up the passing game just by his mere presence on the field. Throw out the Lewisburg contest at the end of the regular season, and the Black Panthers have played with everybody except for Jersey Shore. Milton hasn’t had to pass the ball a lot over the last two weeks — weather didn’t help in Week 10 and the ground game was outstanding in last week’s quarterfinal victory. However, I think Xzavier Minium and the Milton coaching staff have found passing plays Minium is comfortable executing, and it’s proven to be a needed compliment to an outstanding running game. I feel like Milton squeaks this one out.
Milton 21, Montoursville 20
DISTRICT 4 CLASS 2A SEMIFINALS
South Williamsport at So. Columbia
The Mounties have an impressive running game, and their defense did a number on Wellsboro in last week’s quarterfinal. A game I thought might be close was 28-0 before the Hornets got on the board. Of course, this a whole different challenge for South Williamsport, and it isn’t a matchup that has gone the South Siders’ way recently. Southern Columbia has won all seven meetings since 2010, three of which came in District 4 championship games. Taking out the 76-6 loss to Southern’s 2019 team — which even for the Tigers was an outlier team — the average score between the teams has been 48-18. I don’t think this year will be much different as Southern Columbia begins its quest for a sixth straight Class 2A state title.
So. Columbia 35, S. Williamsport 7
Troy at Mount Carmel
The Trojans’ have quietly been one of the top programs in District 4. Jim Smith has built a program that has won a District 4 title and been a contender nearly every season this decade. He brings a veteran team to the Silver Bowl, but one that has been inconsistent. If the team that triggered the mercy rule against Loyalsock shows up, Saturday night’s game could be quite entertaining. Mount Carmel must control the option attack, and not let senior fullback Damon Landon — man, he’s been around so long it feels like he’s in his sixth year for the Trojans — get going. Landon has four 1,000-yard seasons under his belt, and he ran for 200 yards against Sayre in the quarterfinals. The Red Tornadoes have been impressive the past few weeks. Coach John Darrah just keeps throwing running back after running back at defenses. Now sophomore Xaviar Diaz has added some sizzle to Mount Carmel’s power offense, racing for 160 yards on just four carries against Bloomsburg last week.
Mount Carmel 28, Troy 14
DISTRICT 4 CLASS A FINAL
Muncy vs. Canton at Towanda H.S.
The Indians might have been looking ahead, but Montgomery gave them all they could handle in a rematch of the Old Shoe rivalry game in the last week’s semifinals. I do wonder what Muncy’s psyche is going into this one after such a close game, but I think that was a hiccup, nothing more than too much anticipation for this week. And why not? This has become one those matchups that’s a rivalry not because of the schools’ proximity but because of how many important games these two teams have played in the last few years. It’s been a weird series. Canton has won all three regular-season matchups, including two shutouts of the Indians. The teams have also met for the last three District 4 Class A titles, and Muncy has won all three. This is the teams’ first meeting this season, though. Canton’s defense has been outstanding, allowing just 136 yards per game with four shutouts this season. I think the Bulldogs finally get the gold medal.
Canton 12, Muncy 7
DISTRICT 3 CLASS 2A FINAL
Upper Dauphin at York Catholic
Usually when the Trojans make a run to a district title game, the signs are there. They return a senior-dominant team from a fairly successful previous season, or they have a singular talent, such as in 2019 with quarterback Mack Ayers, now a Dartmouth linebacker. Neither of those apply to this year’s Upper Dauphin’s squad, but, to use a cliche, it’s a group of players who have come together has a team. No Trojan has topped 1,000 yards rushing, and the leading scorers each have 12 touchdowns, while the third-ranked player has 10 scores. They got a lot of publicity in the Harrisburg-area last week for a perfect example of this. In a game the Trojans eventually held on to win 58-48, they got a touchdown to end the first half when Columbia’s quarterback fumbled at the UDA 10. Defensive lineman Austin Hartman picked up the ball at his 29, and got 10 yards down the field before he handed it to Brady Morgan to finish a 71-yard return for a touchdown. For those who remember the Fighting Irish team that played Southern Columbia a few years ago, the players have changed for York Catholic, but not the plan. It’s an option team that relies on its running attack. So this will come down to who can play better defense (a York Catholic victory), or who has the ball last (probably an Upper Dauphin win).
Upper Dauphin 42, York Catholic 35