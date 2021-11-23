DANVILLE — Former Danville Borough Secretary Tom Graham was a “nice gentleman” who also knew his job very well, Mayor Bernice Swank said on Tuesday.
Graham, who worked for the borough for about 40 years, most of it running the administrative offices as borough secretary, died on Monday evening after a battle with cancer.
“He was a very pleasant person, he was thorough in his position,” said Swank, who worked with Graham during an earlier period as mayor.
Graham even ran against Swank for mayor in 2013, shortly after he retired as borough secretary.
“We had a congenial campaign,” Swank recalled. “He was a nice gentleman, pleasant. I got along with him well.”
She said she never heard him say a bad word about anything or anybody.
She also described Graham as a loving family man.
Swank said that even when he wasn’t well, Graham kept up a positive attitude.
“He said the mental attitude was everything, (and) if you keep your mental ability, your body will work with you.”
Former council member and president Dean VonBlohn said he not only worked with Graham, but they were friends.
“I recognized his ability right away,” said VonBlohn, who was a councilman for almost 12 years and president for about half that time.
He said some thought Graham should have been borough manager, which carries more responsibility in making decisions than borough secretary.
“If anybody could be named Mr. Danville, it would be Tom Graham,” VonBlohn said. “He always tried to do the best he could. Tom had a knack to bring us all together to get us into decision-making mode. He was somewhat of a visionary. He knew where we should be in 10 years down the road.”
He said Graham was instrumental in the borough purchasing 480 acres of former Danville State Hospital farmland for half the fair market value after Mahoning Township passed on it. The borough was able to rent some of the land to farmers and no longer had to contract out sludge disposal, instead spreading borough sewer plant sludge on its own land, a savings for taxpayers.
Shannon Berkey, who followed Graham in the position that is now borough manager, commented, “Tom was a tremendous borough leader with the community and his fellow employees held him in the highest regard.”
Berkey added, “He helped shape the borough for many years and taught many of us how to navigate the very unique business of municipal government. His unselfish decisions will be ingrained in the history of the Danville Borough organization forever.”
Graham started working for the borough in 1972, said Donna Murphy, the receptionist in the borough office. He worked at the sewage treatment plant and later transferred to the water treatment plant before being appointed borough secretary, according to the newspaper archives. He was named borough secretary sometime around the mid-1980s, Murphy said.
“I hope everybody remembers Tom for the contributions he made to Danville,” VonBlohn said.