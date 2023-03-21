LEWISBURG — Tom Zorn announced his candidacy for the Democratic nomination as East Buffalo Township (EBT) Supervisor. His name will be on the ballot in the May 16 primary election.
Zorn previously had served as EBT supervisor from 2010 through 2015. During his term, he said he was instrumental in building a new township complex, assisted in developing the Penn House Commons shopping development, helped to form the Buffalo Valley Regional Police Department, supported and strengthened the William Cameron Engine Company fire department, modernized the township government and hired a township manager, and helped to bring single stream recycling to EBT, all while keeping municipal real estate taxes at minimal increases.
He said he looks forward to serving in the position again with a plan of maintaining effective Township management, maintaining good Township roads, increasing walkability and rideability on Township roads, supporting strong regional police and fire service, supporting parkland development and building good relationships with Lewisburg and surrounding townships.
Tom has resided in East Buffalo Township with his wife, daughter and grandson for the past 15 years. He is currently a board member with both the William Cameron Engine Company fire department and the Union County Housing Associates. He is a current member of the EBT Pension Advisory Committee.
Zorn has no challengers on the Democratic ballot, but will face incumbent incumbent Supervisor Char Gray, a Republican, in the November general election.
The position is for six years. Only one seat is open this year.