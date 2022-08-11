The Cash 5 with Quick Cash jackpot has grown to $2.5 million for tonight’s drawing, the largest jackpot in the game’s history. The Cash 5 jackpot has been rolling since it was last won on July 25, when a $580,000 jackpot-winning ticket was sold in Lawrence County.
This current Cash 5 jackpot run has generated more than $7 million in sales, and more than $1.6 million in profit for senior programs, according to officials with the Pennsylvania Lottery.
“What an exciting time to be playing the Pennsylvania Lottery’s longest-running jackpot game, Cash 5,” said Pennsylvania Lottery Executive Director Drew Svitko. “All of our Lottery products, including our online games and Cash 5 with Quick Cash, help the Pennsylvania Lottery continue to generate vital funds that pay for programs which benefit older Pennsylvanians every day.”
The previous record-setting jackpot of more than $2.4 million was won in Columbia County on March 8, 2019.
On April 23, 1992, the Pennsylvania Lottery introduced its longest-running jackpot game, Cash 5. Originally, Cash 5 players selected five numbers from 1 to 39 for a chance at the all-cash jackpot, starting at $100,000. Cash 5 started as a weekly game and eventually became a nightly drawing in 1998.
Last March, Cash 5 relaunched as Cash 5 with Quick Cash; the same nightly draw game that players have always enjoyed, but the relaunched game offered an additional chance to instantly win $2 or $6.