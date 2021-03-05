Sen. Pat Toomey called the latest COVID-19 relief package a liberal wish list and "unnecessary," while noting the proposed $1.9 trillion bill could be harmful to an economy he said is surging forward and out of the pandemic.
"Let's be very clear, this is not a COVID bill. This is not a rescue plan. This is the last train leaving that Democrats can plausibly contend is a COVID bill," Toomey, a Republican from Pennsylvania, said in a conference call with reporters Friday. "This is a long-standing liberal wishlist."
Toomey cited the improved unemployment rate — down from a pandemic high of 14.8 percent last year to 6.2 percent now — along with Friday's jobs report — 379,000 new jobs as evidence the United States is emerging from the pandemic.
"We are in a very different spot than we were in last year," he said, stressing the use of past tense he noted.
Toomey said Friday he supported the five previous COVID-19 relief bills, approved by Congress in bipartisan votes last year that offered trillions of dollars in federal aid This one, however, is not one of those.
Among the items Toomey highlighted as unnecessary in the latest COVID bill are $414 billion for so-called stimulus checks for millions of Americans who never lost income; $86 billion to bail out multiemployer pension plans without any reform; and $45 billion primarily to pay insurance companies to cover Americans who already have health insurance.
Pennsylvania's other Senator, Democrat Bob Casey, has an oppositive view.
“This meets the moment,” Casey said. “I think the danger here is greater to keep it small as opposed to hitting it really hard and making this the last coronavirus bill.”
Toomey especially chided the $350 billion carve-out to state and local governments. Toomey said many government entities haven't spent all the money sent them a year ago, sitting on rainy day funds and record revenues, even with increased expenses many incurred.
“By any plausible measure, we more than offset the added costs," to local governments. "Look, I get it: There are a lot of mayors who would love to get another huge slug of cash, to get a lot of other people’s money to spend as they see fit. That’s not good for our budget though.”