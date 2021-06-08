WASHINGTON — Anyone interested in being considered for appointment to Federal District Court Judge for the Middle District of Pennsylvania can apply on Sen. Bob Casey's website, casey.senate.gov/mdpa.
Casey, D-PA, and Sen. Pat Toomey, R-PA, released a joint statement Tuesday afternoon encouraging people to apply.
“Since 2011, during both Democratic and Republican presidential administrations, Senator Toomey and I have worked together to submit consensus candidates for Federal District Court seats in Pennsylvania,” Casey said. “I look forward to continuing this important bipartisan work to identify and support highly-qualified judicial candidates in Pennsylvania with the necessary experience, character and temperament for lifetime appointments to the federal judiciary.”
Toomey said he and Casey have worked together to confirm 29 qualified nominees.
“Only two states — New York and Texas — have had more district court vacancies filled during this time," Toomey said. "This is a testament to the bipartisan process Senator Casey and I use to ensure that knowledgeable and ethical candidates become federal judges in Pennsylvania. I look forward to continuing this important work to confirm judges to the federal bench in Pennsylvania who have the necessary intellect, character, and knowledge to serve Pennsylvania well.”
The U.S. District Court for the MDPA serves 33 counties, including those in the Susquehanna Valley, from offices in Scranton, Harrisburg, Williamsport and Wilkes-Barre.
The deadline for submitting a completed application is Thursday, July 8. Email questions to judiciary@casey.senate.gov and judgeappMDPA@toomey.senate.gov.