U.S. Sen. Pat Toomey said it will take some effort to work out the differences of opinion between the Republicans and President Biden on infrastructure spending.
Toomey, R-PA., hosted a telephone town hall meeting on Tuesday afternoon. The conference, which lasted approximately 45 minutes, talked about infrastructure spending. It also featured comments from the senator and questions from constituents about gun control, the vote on the commission to investigate the Jan. 6 Capitol Hill riot and the Endless Frontier Act.
"The federal government routinely spends many tens of billions of dollars every year, year in and year out, on all kinds of physical infrastructure — roads, bridges, airports and waterways," said Toomey. "That is a routine part of federal spending. The question really is how much above and beyond what we ordinarily spend should we do."
Toomey said he and a small group of Republican legislators have been conversing with Biden and his senior staff.
"There are a few big differences that separate President Biden and a Republican consensus," said Toomey. "I think it is possible that these differences can be worked out and a compromise solution can be arrived at, but we're pretty far apart."
The Republican view is a lot of money has been spent lately. Infrastructure spending should be limited to traditional and physical infrastructural systems, including broadband, while Biden's plan calls for subsidizing manufacturing and housing, green power infrastructure and job training programs, as well as other programs, said Toomey.
"We can have discussions about the merits of them individually, but we don't think that's really infrastructure and it's probably better we think to focus on infrastructure," he said.
Republican senators outlined a $928 billion infrastructure proposal last month as a counteroffer to Biden, drawing a fresh red line against his plans raises the corporate tax, from 21% to 28%, to pay for new spending. Instead, the Republicans want to shift unspent COVID-19 relief dollars to help cover the costs, a nonstarter for many Democrats.
Toomey said he missed the vote to establish a commission to investigate the Jan. 6 Capitol Hill Riot due to a prior family commitment. Senate Republicans blocked the creation of a bipartisan panel. At 54-35, the vote was six short of the 60 votes needed to send it to the House.
Had he been present, he said he would have voted to establish the commission, but noted his affirmative vote would not have been a difference-maker.
"It wouldn't have changed the outcome, but that's how I would have voted," said Toomey.
He said there at least 20 other investigations into the Jan. 6 events.
"We will learn more from these ongoing investigations," he said. "If there's another vote that is very similar to this past vote, I would be inclined to support it."
Toomey received criticism on social media for the last-minute town hall meeting.
One user under the handle @TuesdaysToomey tweeted: "Wow! You still don't understand town halls, do you @SenToomey? Once again, a town hall is announced in advance — is not during a workday when people can't attend — doesn't pre-screen questions — actually includes interaction with you PA, we can do better than."
The Associated Press contributed to this report.