Pennsylvania's senators were split on the budget passage of the budget Thursday with Republican Pat Toomey voting against the spending plan and Democrat Bob Casey voting for it.
The bill passed by a 67-28 vote. Twenty-three of 28 no votes were from Republicans.
“Our country is on an unsustainable fiscal path and this budget deal only makes matters worse for taxpayers," Toomey said in a statement. "Equally troubling is the continuing trend of raising the debt ceiling, without corresponding, meaningful budgetary reforms. Our country does not have a revenue problem. We have a spending problem. And until Congress is willing to make tough spending choices, the national debt will continue to rise and trillion dollar deficits will be the norm.”
The administration and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., played strong hands in the talks that sealed the agreement last week, producing a pragmatic measure that had much for lawmakers to dislike.
President Donald Trump did step back from a possible fight over spending increases sought by liberals, and he achieved his priorities on Pentagon budgets and the stock market-soothing borrowing limit.
"Budget Deal is phenomenal for our Great Military, our Vets, and Jobs, Jobs, Jobs!" Trump tweeted before the vote. "Two year deal gets us past the Election. Go for it Republicans, there is always plenty of time to CUT!"
The measure passed the House last week with Rep. Dan Meuser (R-9) voting for the bill and Rep. Fred Keller (R-12) voting against it.