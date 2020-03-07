1. Kick-off your Saturday with some indoor mini-golf and raise money for a good cause. The Rudy Gelnett Memorial Library in Selinsgrove will put holes on all three floors of the library from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. For $5 admission, golfers of all ages can enjoy a round of mini-golf and free lunch. Advance tickets can be purchased at any Snyder County Library or the door. Call the library at 570-374-7163 for more information.
2. When you are done putting, perhaps you can apply to become a census taker. From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at the Gelnett Library, a census job recruiter for Snyder County will be on hand at, 1 N. High St. Learn more about the importance of the census and how to apply for dozens of jobs available in each neighborhood.
3. Add some music to your Saturday night when Danville musician Van Wagner releases his 26th CD with a performance at the Zing Productions' Booth Theater in Danville. Wagner will play music from his new CD "You Can't Force a Mule," beginning at 7 p.m. at the theater located 328 Mill St. There is a $10 donation. For reservations call 570-951-6572.
4. Celebrate the annual Commonwealth Charter Day and Joseph Priestley’s birthday on Sunday at Joseph Priestley House located at 472 Priestley Ave. The Visitor Center will be open from 1-4 p.m. and Dr. Joseph Priestley's Fizzy Water will be unveiled. Costumed docents will be in each room of the house to share the history of the site and Dr. Priestley himself will be performing 18th Century chemistry demonstrations at 1:30 and 2:30 p.m. in the Pond Building. Admission is free admission. Tickets are required for the chemistry demonstrations and can be picked up in the Visitor Center upon arrival or reserved by calling 570-473-9474.
5. The League of Women Voters of the Lewisburg Area will mark 100 years of women's voting rights with a public celebration at the Campus Theatre beginning at 1 p.m. Sunday. League members are hosting the event at Campus Theatre, 413 Market St. The event, which runs until 3:30 p.m., will feature music, history and fellowship.