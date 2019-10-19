1. The Snyder County Sheriff's Office hosts the second annual Community Fall Festival fund-raiser today to help offset the cost of the county's K-9 unit. The festival will run from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Snyder County Courthouse parking lot. Snyder County’s local Boy Scout and Girl Scout troops will be represented providing apple caramel sundaes, cotton candy, popcorn, and children’s games.
2. Tonight, Bloomsburg University's first Arts in Bloom performance will be the play "Seven." The documentary play by seven female writers is based on personal interviews with seven women who faced life-threatening obstacles before bringing heroic changes to their home countries of Pakistan, Nigeria, Ireland, Afghanistan, Guatemala, Russia, and Cambodia. The play begins at 7:30 p.m. For tickets go to www.bloomu.edu/arts-in-bloom.
3. If vintage drums are your thing, the 24th Pennsylvania Vintage Drum Show and Sale held at the Selinsgrove VFW Post 6631, Route 522. There will be more than 30 dealers with a wide assortment of drums, cymbals, hardware and drum related accessories for sale. Doors open at 9:30 a.m. for the second oldest vintage drum show in the country. There is a $5 entry fee.
4. Sunday afternoon, bring your earplugs to the Central Susquehanna Woodland Owners Association (CSWOA) “Chainsaw Safety & Techniques Demonstration” program at 1:30 p.m. on Shade Mountain, Bald Eagle State Forest, in Snyder County. Join members of the Central Susquehanna Woodland Owners Association for a chainsaw safety and techniques demonstration in coordination with Pennsylvania Bureau of Forestry staff. The program is open to the public.
5. On a quieter note Sunday, Valley musician Van Wagner will offer a history lesson in Washingtonville. Wagner will lead an oral history discussion “In Our Own Words, to the Music of Van Wagner” from 2-4 p.m. Oct. 20 in the Jane E. DeLong Memorial Hall. There will some discussion about the history of the community with people asked to share what they know.