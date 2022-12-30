Country Cupboard Restaurant and Shops, a staple in Union County for nearly 50 years, closed in February and the iconic location was on the ground by the end of the year following the property's purchase by neighbor Evangelical Community Hospital.
County Cupboard CEO and co-owner Chris Baylor announced the closure along with other family members on Jan. 24. The 77,000-square-foot location employed about 140 full- and part-time employees at the time.
Crowds flooded into the restaurant and gifts shops before its closing on Feb. 19, including the final day when lines were out the door for a final taste of some of their long-time favorites.
Country Cupboard opened its doors in 1973 as a 25,000-square-foot location under owner Dan Baylor. At the opening on June 8, 1973, the main dining room had seating for 300 people, a smaller dining room for reservations and a country store.
It has grown over the years, including a 12,000-square-foot expansion in 1984 that led to a larger gift shop and the creation of a travel center that is now the Susquehanna River Valley Tourism Bureau. In 1985, the courtyard and point adjacent to the location were added.
Two months after the closing, Evangelical Community Hospitals officials announced the purchase of the property. No financial terms were disclosed.
“We were immediately interested in the property when we discovered it would be available,” Kendra Aucker, President and CEO of Evangelical Community Hospital said. “It’s an excellent location and it’s contiguous with some of the other property we own surrounding the hospital campus.”
Then in October, the hospital announced it would demolish the sprawling complex. The plan to demolish the existing structure allows for a fresh start in a cost-effective manner for any future use of the property. At this time, no plans have been established for what will replace the former structure, Aucker said in the press release.
“As we assessed the property, it became clear the aging structure would have required substantial improvements in order to make it viable for any future use," Aucker said.
The demolition will occur in phases to allow for shared utilities between the surrounding hotels and Matty’s Sporthouse Grill to be rerouted. The buildings will be demolished as phase 1 with the concrete slabs and foundations being demolished in phase 2. The concrete slabs and foundations will remain intact through December when the equipment to separate the utilities is expected to arrive and be placed in service, the release said.