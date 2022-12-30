Economic development agency DRIVE (Driving Real Innovation for a Vibrant Economy) has positioned itself at the forefront of several top economic and business announcements in 2022.
The Danville-based DRIVE, which serves Montour, Northumberland, Snyder, Columbia and Union counties, started off 2022 by making an announcement on Jan. 14 that a $3.2 million expansion of a highspeed internet network is ready for the rural underserved residents of the Valley thanks to CARES Act funding from each member county. The launch of the fixed wireless broadband network provides high-speed internet access to rural areas across 1,750 square miles.
On April 22, DRIVE joined state leaders in presenting a combined $2.3 million in state Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program (RACP) grants to the owners of the expanding Fresh Roasted Coffee and incoming Sivana Converting at the 57-acre site, formerly owned by Glen Raven Custom Fabrics LLC, along the Walnut Street extension. Fresh Roasted Coffee received $1.5 million while Sivana Converting received $800,000 from the Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program (RACP).
The former textile facility closed in August 2020, leaving 110 employees without jobs. The owners donated the facility in December 2020 to DRIVE, which was instrumental in bringing in the the two businesses to the facility that had been operating in Sunbury for 66 years.
On May 26, UPMC Susquehanna donated the former Sunbury Community Hospital to DRIVE so the property could be marketed. The former Sunbury Community Hospital was purchased by nonprofit UPMC Susquehanna from for-profit Quorum Health on Oct. 6, 2017. UPMC closed the hospital in early 2020, leaving Sunbury without a hospital for the first time in 125 years. The properties on approximately 12 acres are assessed at a total value of $2,399,200 across 20 different parcels in the same area of North 11th Street, according to tax records.
In September, a portion of the former hospital campus — 1200 Line St., Sunbury — was sold to Stone Fortress Homes, LLC. The agency said Stone Fortress Homes plans to refurbish the home and list it for sale when it is complete. A request for proposals for the redevelopment for the former hospital were due by Oct. 6.
"We are moving forward with a couple of proposals we received for portions of the facility," said DRIVE Executive Director Jennifer Wakeman. "I would anticipate early next year that will have announcements to be made."
DRIVE in November received a $2 million RACP grant for the hospital. The funds will be used to help renovate the facility by improving mechanical systems; updating interior floors, walls and lighting; and the construction of various residential, commercial and retails spaces, according to a press release.
Also in September, DRIVE purchased the 101-acre site along Route 11 in Point Township to facilitate the planning and development of a Encina's new flagship circular manufacturing operation that developers say could inject more than $1 billion into the local economy and create hundreds of new jobs. Earlier this year, Encina announced its state-of-the-art plant, the only one of its kind in the nation. It would use advanced, proven technologies to convert recycled plastic materials into a raw product that could be used by other manufacturers to create thousands of new plastic-type products.
Encina has signed a long-term lease with DRIVE for the site, where it plans to locate a first-of-its-kind operation utilizing advanced technologies to convert post-consumer plastic into feedstock that can be used to manufacture thousands of new products, according to DRIVE. The Encina Point Township Circular Manufacturing Facility will bring 600 to 900 construction jobs and 300 full-time jobs to the area, with an average salary of $75,000, officials said.
Wakeman said the former Days Inn in Danville was also transferred over to the Liberty Group in December. The demolition of the building is expected to start soon.