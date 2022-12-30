A Nov. 18 fire destroyed the Gilson Snow building in New Berlin, but owners Nick Gilson and Austin Royer plan to rebuild and continue the snowboard-manufacturing business they founded nearly a decade ago.
Pennsylvania state police fire marshal James Nizinski said the cause of the blaze could not be determined but was likely electrical and is not suspicious.
Gilson and Royer, a New Berlin native, started the business in 2013 when both were working as school teachers in Nashville.
Thirty people were employed at Gilson Snow when the fire struck.
Gilson said they intend to rebuild and several fundraisers have been held to support the effort, including a GoFund Me page.