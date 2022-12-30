In late March, Merck announced plans to phase out its Cherokee Plant in Riverside, beginning in 2024, affecting approximately 300 full-time workers.
"We will start discontinuation of active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) manufacturing in 2024, which will lead to the ultimate closure of the Cherokee manufacturing site," the statement read. "Currently, we do not know the ultimate disposition of the site."
The final closing date is unknown. The Cherokee plant produces imipenem nonsterile and cilastatin nonsterile for the antibiotics Primaxin/Tienam and Recarbrio, as well as ertapenem sodium for Invanz, also an antibiotic. Merck will continue to produce those antibiotics through its existing network of facilities after the Cherokee Plant closes, according to the company’s statement last month.
The plant, one of the Danville area’s largest employers, sits along the Susquehanna River on a 323-acre complex, 127 of those acres inside the fence line. The complex covers 323 acres with 127 acres inside the fence line.
As the year ends, the company still hasn't announced any long-term plans for the sites.
Merck said it is committed to assisting and supporting employees and providing separation benefits. The plant's employees also can apply for other positions within the company, with job transfers timed to ensure continued operation of Cherokee.
Northumberland County Commissioners through their support behind the company's employees in April.
In 2011, seven months after Merck bought back the plant it sold just a few years earlier, company officials announced plans to sell off one product line and outsource others by the end of 2013 in an attempt to cut costs. Merck's 433 employees at the time were informed of the pending sale of its fermentation operations and decision to outsource the manufacturing of two products.