SELINSGROVE — Selinsgrove Police Chief Shanee Mitchell hopes to have a positive impact on the community after beginning her first year on the job.
Valley residents lauded the borough's decision to hire Mitchell, a Black female, to lead the police department.
“It’s a very progressive move,” said Regina Russell, a community activist and recent past president of the Greater Susquehanna Valley ACLU chapter in Sunbury. “So many talk the talk about bringing in diversity and Selinsgrove is walking the walk.”
Mitchell, 40, is a married mother of three and two-time cancer survivor.
She began her law enforcement career in 2003 in the city of Philadelphia where her mother, Marietta V. Austin, also worked as a police officer.
Mitchell was a lieutenant when she left the Philadelphia City police department this summer to take the job in Selinsgrove. She succeeds Tom Garlock who served as police chief for 27 years until his retirement in April.
Four months into the job, however, Mitchell is experiencing some turbulence.
Following the recent retirement of officers Eric Mouery and Monty Anders, leaving the department with three full-time and one part-time officers, veteran Officer Scott Grove was placed on administrative leave this month for insubordination and harassment after allegedly making numerous phone calls and sending emails and text messages to Mitchell, Mayor Jeff Reed, Snyder County District Attorney Michael Piecuch and borough council members Marvin Rudnitsky and Bobbie Owens.
Grove denies any wrongdoing, only that he was trying to get information about why Mitchell removed him from the work schedule after he made complaints about the chief not putting herself on the patrol schedule, the recent scheduling change and the uniform reimbursement.
An officer in Selinsgrove for 25 years, Grove also denies his criticism of the chief has anything to do with racism or gender bias.
A hearing on the charges will be held with the borough council's personnel committee to determine if Grove will face any discipline, which could include termination.