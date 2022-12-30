Many across the Valley spent part of their June reminiscing about what it was like here in the Valley 50 years ago.
This year marked the 50th anniversary of Hurricane Agnes' devastating trip from Florida to Pennsylvania in June 1972.
Six Valley residents were killed when waters from the Susquehanna River and its neighboring creeks raged out of their banks. Two more Valley residents would die in the ensuing days, bringing the total to eight locally. Statewide, 50 Pennsylvania residents died during Agnes, the most of any state impacted by the storm that devastated the mid-Atlantic five decades ago.
During a discussion about Agnes during WVIA’s special preview of its 50th Anniversary documentary, Bucknell professor Andrew Stuhl asked members of the audience — more than 200 were in attendance — how many had lived through Agnes.
Well more than half of the hands in the crowd were raised. Stuhl, who has done as much research as anyone on the long-term impacts of the storm, said communities up and down the Susquehanna River valley came together. “People did that,” he said. “You did that. We did that.”
Ahead of the publication of a book published by The Daily Item commemorating the anniversary, Daily Item reporters talked to many people who lived through the storm and its aftermath.
Included in that was an interview with former Daily Item reporter/editor John Moore, who took the iconic image of the Sunbury Flood Wall holding fast as flood waters crept within inches of its top. There were also interviews with the two mystery women who painted "We Love you Wall" on the side of the wall days after the water receded.
In Milton, there were more than $10 million in damages to businesses and more than $7 million to residences. Lewisburg had more than $5 million in damages to both businesses and residences.
Five decades later, people still were talking about Agnes. Their conversations will likely continue for years longer.