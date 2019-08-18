1. Accused killer Brian Heffner is scheduled to be in Northumberland County Court at 9:45 a.m. Monday in front of President Judge Charles Saylor for a pre-trial conference and criminal motion to dismiss. Police say Heffner fired the gun that killed Sean Maschal, 33, of Mount Carmel, in Mount Carmel Township on Sept. 12, 2017, according to a criminal complaint. Maschal was found the next day, off Route 901 in a wooded section of Mount Carmel Township, east of Locust Gap.
2. Residents and business owners plan to attend the Cooper Township Municipal Authority meeting in Montour County at 5:30 p.m. Monday. Residents and business owners have been meeting for weeks about more reasonable connection fees and monthly rates for the new sewer system in part of the township. Residents are expected to have signed petitions to present to authority members at the meeting at the township building.
3. Voters in portions of Snyder and Union counties will be heading to the polls on Tuesday to elect a new state representative. In the special election to replace Fred Keller in the 85th District, Democrat Jennifer Rager-Kay and Republican David Rowe will be on the ballot. Republican Clair Moyer is running as a write-in candidate. The winner of Tuesday's race will fill out the rest of Keller's term, which is set to expire at the end of 2020. Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.
4. Officials will host a ribbon-cutting ceremony and open house for the incoming Watsontown campus of Luzerne County Community College at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday at the former Watsontown Elementary School, 1100 Main St. The community college, which is the seventh satellite campus, is scheduled to open for classes on Sept. 16.
5. Valley football teams are kicking off the 2019 season this week. Among the big games this weekend is Lewisburg and record-breaking running back Max Moyers and Lewisburg visiting Selinsgrove. Shikellamy opens its season at Danville where the new-look Ironmen can lean on returning quarterback K.J. Riley. In other games, Milton visits Shamokin, Marian Catholic heads to Midd-West as the Mustangs kick off their second season, Mount Carmel heads to Central Columbia, Mifflinburg heads to Hughesville, Warrior Run hosts Muncy and Tamaqua visits Line Mountain. Two-time defending state champion Southern Columbia heads to Hammond, South Carolina on Saturday in a game that will be televised nationally on ESPN.