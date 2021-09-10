SELINSGROVE — National Weather Service officials surveyed storm damage in Snyder County for more than three hours Friday but did not immediately confirm it was caused by a tornado.
County Emergency Management Agency Coordinator Derick Shambach said he took the investigators from the federal agency to several areas hard-hit by Wednesday afternoon's wind and rain storm.
"We started at 9:45 and just got done" at about 1:30 p.m., he said Friday after visiting several areas around Red Bank, Neitz Valley, Produce and Inch Hill roads, as well as Route 104 near Shade Mountain.
Members of the National Weather Service told him they would evaluate the information they collected and determine in a day or so whether the downed trees and utility poles and property damage were caused by a tornado.
Shambach said he's certain there was some type of "tornadic activity" that caused the damage.
There was no significant damage to houses, but Shambach said hundreds of trees were felled and storage sheds and barns sustained damage.
"I couldn't give you a count of how many, but there were about 100 trees down on Bruce Snyder's deer farm," he said.
Initially, he estimated about 200 trees were blown down in the storm.
About 700 residents in the area lost power for several hours, with all but one household having electricity restored just after midnight Friday. Electricity was restored to the last household later in the morning, Shambach said.
Snyder County Commissioner Joe Kantz was busy cleaning up the damage on his Inch Hill Road farm, where a hay storage barn lost about three-quarters of its roof.
He spent part of Friday "picking up nails in the pasture so the animals don't get them in their feet," Kantz said.