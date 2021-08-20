A tornado touched down near the Middleburg Livestock Auction Barn on Route 522 in Middlecreek Township Wednesday afternoon, causing minor property damage, according to the National Weather Service.
Winds ranging from 65 mph to 70 mph blew down trees and power lines and caused minor damage to three residential properties, said Snyder County EMA Director Derick Shambach.
"It definitely caused property damage but no injuries, he said.
The tornado touched down at 4:35 p.m. Wednesday during a storm caused by remnants of Tropical Depression Fred, traveling about one-half mile and cutting a 15-yard wide path through a cornfield, according to the National Weather Service.
A tree fell onto a fence on the west side of the barn and a horse trailer was flipped on its side, the weather service said.
More tree damage occurred near the end of the path where the tornado lifted near Globe Mills and West Hollow roads. Globe Mills Road was closed for about a day, Shambach said.
He was called out to the scene by Kreamer Fire Chief Shannon Moyer and observed the damage to the three residential properties, including damage to a house and shed roof and a garage.