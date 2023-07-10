MIFFLINBURG — The members of Mifflinburg Community Parks Action Projects want to breathe new life into borough parks by first constructing a new tot lot at the Mifflinburg Community Park.
MiffCPAP, which was recently designated a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, is comprised of community members who volunteered their time to assist the borough in securing funds through grant writing and fundraising efforts to enhance recreational assets in the borough.
The organization secured $134,432 through Union County’s American Rescue Plan Act funds to construct a tot lot in the western portion of the park along North Fifth Street and they have a pending grant application for $434,142 through the state Department of Conservation and Natural Resources.
“It will be a recreational area to bring young children to,” said MiffCPAP President Karen Musser. “Pelicans and the Rail Trail are right there. This could become a neat destination.”
“It will keep community members here to go shopping or buy snacks in the downtown,” said MiffCPAP’s Julia Hummel.
Musser, a grandmother who frequently babysits her grandchildren, and Hummel, a stay-at-home mother, both found themselves going to neighboring municipalities to find recreational facilities for the toddlers in their lives. While Mifflinburg has recreation for children, the parks do not have equipment specifically designed for children under the age of six.
They started meeting with other people in the borough and then approached the borough council to offer their services to seek funding for park improvements. Over the weekend, the organization was designed a 501(c)(3) nonprofit.
The tot lot, which would be located on the west end of the park formerly occupied by the Country Putter mini-golf course, would have rubberized safety surfaces and climbing structures lower to the ground and without open spots for kids to fall through. Among its other features would be swings that include handicapped swings and swing-along swings as well as a merry-go-round to accommodate wheelchairs and a pollinator garden, said Musser.
The DCNR grant is pending until January. The goal is to have the lot constructed by summer 2024, they said.
The organization has held several fundraisers: a duck derby in May and a food stand at the annual Mifflinburg 5K race on July 4. They plan to have a Summer Send Off event from 4 to 9 p.m. Aug. 18 at the community park to celebrate students going back to school. The Summer Send Off will be sponsored by Rusty Rail Brewing Company and the Mifflinburg Area School District.
MiffCPAP was instrumental in securing $62,000 for the borough from the state Department of Community and Economic Development toward a master plan survey for the park system as a whole. It includes the community park and the Harry F. Haney Memorial Park along North Eighth Street.