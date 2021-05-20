MIFFLINBURG — Bernadette Boerckel didn’t know just how much the Valley had to offer in the way of tourism but after visiting a series of six businesses Thursday with members of Leadership Susquehanna Valley, she said she’s looking forward to experiencing more.
“I want to plan every weekend this summer to visit some of these places that I didn’t know existed until today,” said Boerckel, chief outreach officer with Central Susquehanna Intermediate Unit.
Leadership Susquehanna Valley is a nonprofit that offers programs to educate and motivate citizens for effective community and organizational leadership. Its flagship program is a ten-month-long hands-on learning experience that includes field trips, group projects and tailored leadership coaching.
Current class members participated in an “Amazing Race”-style event Thursday, the eighth and final program day before the class graduates the program.
They used clues to navigate between multiple businesses: Hoss’s in Shamokin Dam, Milton Model Train Museum, Lewisburg Children’s Museum, Pompeii Street Soap in Mifflinburg, Clyde Peeling’s Reptiland, Little Mexico Campground in Winfield and Joseph Priestley House Museum in Northumberland. The day also included stops at Rusty Rail Brewing Company in Mifflinburg and Union Cellars outside Lewisburg.
Chris Berleth, executive director, Leadership Susquehanna Valley, said the event was in partnership with the Susquehanna River Valley Visitors Bureau.
“They learn about the locations, the businesses. Who are their customers? What is backyard tourism?” Berleth said. “They learned how we can promote tourism as an economic driver.”
“This is the word-of-mouth marketing that didn’t get to happen during COVID,” he said.
Stacey Napoli, co-owner of Isabella Restaurant and Cocktail Lounge, Selinsgrove, said she was particularly impressed by the operations at Lewisburg Children’s Museum. Isabella gets customers visiting from Harrisburg and much further like Philadelphia and New Jersey, she said.
Places like the museum could be a destination for those same customers. It could also be a destination for people like her daughter, who babysits.
“That gives them something to do. It gets their minds going,” Napoli said.
Boerckel felt much the same about the museum. And, she said she was impressed with Pompeii and the chemistry involved in soap-making.
“That’s why I wanted to do Leadership Susquehanna Valley. It was less for the leadership and more for the interactions,” Boerckel said.
For more information about Leadership Susquehanna Valley, visit www.leadershipsv.org.