Tourism bureau touts colors, outdoor activities

Anticipating a lost summer, Andrew Miller and his staff at the Susquehanna River Valley Visitors Bureau started looking toward a big fall several months ago.
That planning, and nature’s ability to deliver each autumn, could be a good mix in the coming weeks across the Valley.
The four Valley counties are approaching peak fall foliage time according to the fall foliage report, issued by the state’s Department of Conservation and Natural Resources. DCNR reports that Snyder and Union counties are part of 15 counties group currently in peak colors. Montour and Northumberland counties are approaching peak.
For leaf peepers and businesses that take advantage of them, the timing is perfect.
“Normally, fall is our second busiest time of the year with leaf peepers and harvest festivals. It’s just a great time of the year and we always want to make sure we capitalize on that,” said Andrew Miller, executive director of the Susquehanna River Valley Visitors Bureau. “This is one of our greatest assets and Mother Nature takes care of it all herself. We don’t need the infrastructure.”
Mother Nature handles that. DCNR officials — which release a new foliage report each week — report Pennsylvania has a longer and more varied fall foliage season than any other state in the nation.
“What a difference a week makes! Cold and frosty nights and very dry conditions have ushered in marked changes across the northern tier, where foliage is at its spectacular peak,” DCNR’s weekly report notes. “Sugar and red maples are the stars of the show, contrasting beautifully with the still-green oak canopies. Another cold snap could jumpstart much of the Appalachian and Allegheny mountain regions, setting the table for back to back weeks of fantastic fall foliage viewing.”
There was some concern than a hot, dry summer may have an impact on timing and color.
“Similar to last year, it may be a slow start to color in the Northeast given the warmer-than-normal weather forecast for most of the end of September,” AccuWeather Meteorologist Max Vido said earlier.
“We are pleasantly surprised. We are seeing beautiful colors,” Miller said.
Promoting fall
For Miller and his group, pushing the fall is more important than ever. While Pennsylvania state parks and forests have seen an increase in visitors as state and national health officials push for more outdoor recreation, it has forced tourism organizations to think head.
Miller said the local bureau used to “flip a switch on Sept. 21” (the first day of fall), but this year “with COVID in the mix, we realized that something like the forever popular leaf-peeping is one of the safest things anyone can do. We can go by car, bike, walk, motorcycle.”
So the Susquehanna River Valley Visitors Bureau has pushed local wineries and breweries as stops. The group continues to offer tips for dining, a challenge as COVID restrictions change.
This weekend, the road bike race UnPAved returns to the region, which Miller expects to bring between 400 and 500 people to the region, including 200 riders.
Miller said he is grateful for the fall, including the foliage, has seemingly worked out locally.
“We need the planets to line up in our favor, we deserve it,” he said. “We have the cooler weather, everyone is a little more relaxed. Go to a winery, have a good soup. Plan ahead and enjoy it, embrace it. We can get a break from the heaviness of it all and embrace the colors right in front of you.”