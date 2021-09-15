MANDATA — The Line Mountain Little Girls Softball League and Line Mountain Recreational Board have joined together to honor the memory of the late president of the recreational board.
The cornhole tournament, which will be held at 3 p.m. Saturday at the Line Mountain Recreational Fields, and the 5 p.m. memorial service honors Craig Taxis, of Dornsife, who died at age 70 on Jan. 29. Craig spent over 30 plus years volunteering his services in wrestling and soccer, helping form Line Mountain AYSO soccer, as well as sitting on the board for more than 20 years to develop the Line Mountain Recreational Area, serving as the chair when he died.
"He loved to give back to the community and provide a safe place for kids to be kids," said co-organizer Theresa Whittaker. "The rec board reached out to us and asked us to hold an event to reach people on a larger scale. It was Craig's goal to add on to the facility and the softball league is in need of an additional field. The field built at the rec facility will be built in his honor with a name plate."
The recreational area is located below the Line Mountain Jr/Sr High School on Dairy Road.
Benches were made to honor Craig and placed around the recreational area. A stone garden is being placed at the corner of the soccer field. The rec board will be selling bbq chicken starting at 11 a.m. A concession stand will be open as well, said Whittaker.
There are 22 teams signed up so far. They will accept teams up until the day of the event. It's $40 to register a two-person team, she said.
In addition to his other accomplishments, Taxis was a member of the Herndon Masonic Lodge #702 Free and Accepted Masons, American Legion of Herndon, and the Herndon Fire Co. Formally, he worked as a special education educator in Ulysses, Pa., the Central Susquehanna Intermediate Unit, and Sun Technical Institute.
The goal is to make this an annual event, said Whittaker.
Chad Bingaman as vice president has been serving as the Recreational Board acting chair since Taxis' death.
"Craig was the type of person who put his heart and soul into this rec field and the AYSO soccer program," said Bingaman. "He did a lot of things on his own time to make sure things got done. It was near and dear to his heart. It's a big loss without Craig and it's big shoes to fill for the board and programs."
For more information, the event can be found on Facebook.