SUNBURY — Sunbury officials will hold a public town hall meeting on Oct. 24 before they plan to enforce a controversial landlord-tenant ordinance that banned convicted drug dealers from renting in Sunbury for at least seven years.
It also requires that a manager be designated for all rental properties. The council passed the ordinance in 2012 under former Mayor David Persing.
Mayor Josh Brosious announced the town hall meeting on Monday during a City Council meeting. Members will listen to comments from the public at 5 p.m. on Oct. 24, prior to the council meeting at 6:15 p.m.
Councilman John Barnhart, who is in charge of the code department, said he is working with the code office and Solicitor Joel Wiest on enforcing an already in place ordinance that will require landlords to provide their tenants’ photo identifications and background checks to City Hall.
Brosious said the board wanted to hold a town hall meeting so that landlords had an opportunity to voice concerns or ask questions they may have about the ordinance.
The ordinance says the landlord will need a photo ID and background check of who is living in the structure and the manager or owner must live within 25 miles of Sunbury and be available in case of emergencies. A rash of 2012 drug raids that included several Sunbury renters was a catalyst for the ordinance, Persing said at the time.
Currently, the ordinance 134-9 reads, “An individual convicted of any felony drug offense, upon conviction and expiration of any applicable appeal period, shall not be eligible to be a tenant of a residential rental unit. 'Felony drug offense' shall mean an offense that is punishable by imprisonment for more than one year under any law of the United States or of a state or foreign country that prohibits or restricts conduct relating to narcotic drugs and other controlled substances, and specifically including any prohibited act under Pennsylvania’s Controlled Substance, Drug, Device and Cosmetic Act.”
The ordinance also enforces that “a convicted illegal substance distributor shall not be eligible to be a tenant of a residential rental unit and shall be considered in violation of this chapter. Seven years after an individual’s conviction and the expiration of any applicable appeal period, that individual shall be eligible to be a tenant of a residential rental unit, provided that the individual has no additional conviction(s) of any felony drug offense during that seven-year period. Failure of the property owner to remove said convicted individual from the residential rental unit shall result in non-renewal of the housing permit.”
E-Cycling Day
Council members also announced Monday that 1,500 pounds of electronics was collected during an E-Cycling Day last week and $229 was raised in donations for Haven Ministry, a Sunbury homeless shelter.
The money will be used toward a building project, Haven Ministry Executive Director Christy Willis said.