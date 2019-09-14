MOUNT CARMEL — Mount Carmel Township has been awarded a HOME Program grant through the Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED), according to Senator John R. Gordner (R-27) and Representative Kurt A. Masser (R-107).
The Township will receive $500,000 for the rehabilitation of low-income owner-occupied housing. The Borough has agreed to partner with SEDA-COG for the administration of the funds. The HOME Program utilizes federal funds, funneled through DCED, to expand the supply of decent, affordable housing to low-income Pennsylvanians. Funds can be used for: new construction, rehabilitation, financing mechanisms, acquisition of rental or sales housing and rental assistance.
“Being able to afford necessary home repairs to maintain a livable residence can be challenging for many low-income residents,” said Sen. Gordner. “With these grant funds, our local officials can partner with homeowners to finance some of these critical maintenance activities.”
“The funds will go a long way toward assisting low-income families safely stay in their homes,” Rep. Masser said. “I would like to congratulate Mount Carmel Township officials for their successful application.”
