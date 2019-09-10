DANVILLE — The Mahoning Township supervisors voted this week to purchase a Caterpillar front-end loader with a plow and preventive maintenance agreement for $99,378.
Street superintendent Lloyd Craig said delivery is expected around Thanksgiving, "factory-direct, built to our specifications."
The supervisors also announced at their meeting Monday that Sept. 17 is the last yard waste pickup date for the year. JDog Junk Removal & Hauling will only remove up to five bags and small piles of brush from each residence.
The supervisors Monday approved JDog to do leaf pickup every Tuesday and Thursday from Oct. 29 to Dec. 19 at a cost to the township of $8,000.
The supervisors also agreed to donate $250, the same amount as last year, to the Columbia-Montour Aging Office for its bingo fundraiser. The office is holding the fundraiser on Oct. 19 at the Bloomsburg Fire Company, 911 E. Market St., Bloomsburg, with bingo, a raffle and games. Doors open at noon, and bingo starts at 2 p.m.