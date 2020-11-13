Toys for Tots campaign to make stops in Valley

Railcar owners from across the northeastern United States will make a pair of holiday runs on Valley rails later this month to collect money and toys for children as part of the annual U.S. Marine Corps' Toys for Tots campaign.
This year marks the 16th year the North American Railcar Operators Association (NARCOA) will make the trek from Northumberland to Berwick, making several stops along the North Shore Railroad tracks to collect toys and money. The group will also run through Union County.
Event organizer Larry Maynard said the group collected toys that filled two trucks last year and also raised $3,000 for Toys for Tots. "There are many families in the area that are finding it difficult to provide toys for their children this year," Maynard said. "Your help will make many Christmas mornings happier."
Valley residents who want to donate can be at one of the scheduled stops on Nov. 21 or Nov. 22.
NARCOA, a national organization that restores railcars and charters railroads around the country for excursions, is scheduled to make a run from Northumberland to Berwick on Saturday, Nov. 21. Weather permitting, the cars will leave Northumberland at 8:30 a.m., scheduled to be at the Danville Middle School between 9 and 9:15 a.m., in Rupert between 10 and 10:15 a.m., Bloomsburg from 10:30 to 11 a.m. and Berwick between 12:30 and 1 p.m.
The following day the group will head south along the Union County Industrial Railroad, Maynard said.
The speeders are scheduled to ride from New Columbia to Allenwood, arriving around 9:15 a.m., then to West Milton by 9:45 a.m. with a stop at Dunkin at 10:30, a.m. then Lewisburg at 12:15 p.m. The group is scheduled to stop at Lewisburg Roller Mills at 11:15 a.m. following a stop for coffee. They will end the run in Winfield around 1 p.m.