HERSHEY — Tröegs Independent Brewing and Wigle Whiskey once again have teamed up to release Pennsylvania Peach Whiskey.
Pennsylvania Peach starts with Wigle’s made-from-scratch whiskey distilled from regionally grown organic wheat grain. For this “twice-barreled” spirit, Wigle aged the whiskey in new charred oak barrels for four years, then transferred it to barrels that once housed Tröegs Freaky Peach Pennsylvania Sour Ale. After resting for nearly three months, the whiskey was steeped with 220 pounds of dried peaches and apricots.
Pennsylvania Peach has notes of fresh peach, papaya, dark caramel, and a hint of nutmeg.
“What a joy to create a unique spirit unlike anything else in the state,” said Rachel Bateman, new product development project manager at Wigle.
As with the previous year’s release, $1 from each bottle sold will benefit Feeding Pennsylvania and its mission of connecting food-insecure Pennsylvanians with surplus from local farms.
Pennsylvania Peach is available in 375mL bottles now. It can be ordered for pickup in Pittsburgh at either Wigle Whiskey location or purchased during a special pop-up event at Tröegs Independent Brewing in Hershey on Sept. 1. To celebrate, Tröegs will serve a tasty Pennsylvania Peach Whiskey-infused iced tea and lemonade cocktail dubbed the “Peachy Palmer.”